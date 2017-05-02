Ray Allen Richard left this world peacefully in his home in Crowley on Sunday, April 30, 2017. He was surrounded by his loved ones, dear friends and wonderful sitters.

Ray was born on Jan. 5, 1950, to his parents, Mr. Ovey and Madeline “Myrtis” Richard, who preceded him in death.

Ray has one daughter, Marlene Duran; and two granddaughters, Ashlie and Elizabeth.

He was a graduate of Crowley High School in 1968 and had an ultimate and everlasting relationship with all of his classmates.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Army and was a “Screaming Eagle Recon” from the Airborne Division. He served in Vietnam during the early 1970s. After leaving the military, he worked in Houston for an oil company. Ray began getting lonesome for his hometown, so he decided to return to his roots in good old Crowley about a decade later. He then made a decision to attend LSUE and eventually received a degree in occupational safety.

Ray worked as a safety engineer for Advanced Safety and Knight Oil Tool Company for a number of years. He was forced into retirement only after being diagnosed with ALS in 2014.

Through all of Ray’s 67 years, one barely saw him without his awesome smile. Even though he had a horrible disease, he never let it get to him. He went on living his life with dignity and was courageous until the very end. Ray remained the funny guy who was quite charming and most likely had a compliment for everyone he talked with. I would say that he never really met a stranger and always had a subject that interested him to speak about.

We would like every person who was touched by Ray to join us in a celebration of Ray’s life at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home on Thursday, May 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

We would also like to give a heartfelt thank you to the following: Lamm Family Care Hospice; Share Care, USA; his nurses and caregivers Stacey Doucet (RN), Kristen Istre (CNA), Peggy LeBeouf, a beloved life-long friend, and Lacey Touchet, Madison Noe, Pam Oliver, Melissa Colangelo, and his precious granddaughter, Ashlie Duran.