A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley for Ray Kibodeaux, 76, who died Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Rayne.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

A rosary will be recited Thursday at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Dan Didier.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Ray was a native of Crowley and a resident of Kaplan at the time of his death. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

He graduated from the Louisiana State Police Academy in 1966 and served as a Louisiana State Trooper until his retirement. He was currently serving as a board member with Acadia Post 15 American Legion.

His favorite pastimes were drinking coffee at the Rice Palace and working in his garden. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren sharing his butterscotch.

Mr. Kibodeaux is survived by four daughters, Colleen Moreaux and husband Daigo of New Iberia, Lisa Duhon and husband Elby of New Iberia, Georgiana Kibodeaux of Kaplan and Lacey Trahan of Morse; two sons, Danny Kibodeaux of New Iberia, and Coty Kibodeaux and wife Sharisa of Morse; his special companion, Terri Camp of Kaplan; one sister, Mary Langley and husband Doug of Rayne; one brother, Jimmy Kibodeaux and wife Sue of Crowley; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Brudley Ray Kibodeaux II; two grandchildren, Brandon Harlow and Logan Kibodeaux; his parents, George and Lindy Cole Kibodeaux; one sister, Ella K. Istre; and two brothers, George Kibodeaux Jr. and Roy Kibodeaux.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.