Breaux Bridge - A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge for Raymond “Slim” Arceneaux, 79, who passed away on Thursday, Sept. 27, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
The family requested visiting hours at the funeral home in Breaux Bridge from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday and continued on Monday at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
A rosary was prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Rev. Garrett McIntyre officiated at the Mass of Christian Burial. Readers were Gabriel Vautrot and William “Bill” Vautrot. Gift bearers were his grandchildren.
Interment followed at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.
Raymond “Slim” worked at Ray’s Upholstery as an upholsterer for 33½ years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Slim enjoyed gardening, doing mechanic and body work on trucks, barbequing and visiting with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Euline Blanchard Arceneaux; sons, Michael Arceneaux and wife Bonnie and Ben Arceneaux and wife Debra; daughters, Ellen Vautrot and husband William “Bill” and Sharon Jeanise and husband Roderick; grandchildren, Derrick Jeanise, Heather Jeanise, Kyle Arceneaux and Gabriel Vautrot; and his sisters, Sadie Bergeron of Rayne and Sybil Tabb.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie and Eliza Credeur Arceneaux.
Pallbearers were Michael Arceneaux, Ben Arceneaux, William “Bill” Vautrot, Derrick Jeanise, Heather Jeanise and Gabriel Vautrot.
Honorary pallbearers were Roderick Jeanise and Allen Blanchard Jr.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) was in charge of arrangements.

