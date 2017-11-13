MIRE - Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov. 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Raymond Gautreaux, 74, who died Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at residence in Mire.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Michael Arnaud, pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include his son, Garrett Gautreaux and wife Heather of Mire; daughter, Monique Gautreaux of Mire; five grandchildren, Meagan Tesch and husband Robert of Denham Springs, Blakley Schexnayder of Mire, Lexus Trosclair of Mire, Garrison Gautreaux of Mire and Jackson Gautreaux of Mire; great-grandchild, Halle Rae Tesch of Denham Springs; the mother of his children, Faye Hilliard of Crowley; sister, Mildred G. Leger of Mire; special friend, Janet Richard of Breaux Bridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Joseph Gautreaux and Marie Louise Girouard Gautreaux; and brother, Allen Gautreaux.

Pallbearers were Cyp Fontenot, Chad King, Jerry “Garbo” Dupuis, Ronald Colligan, Terry Duhon, Terry Faul, Glen LeBlanc and Richard Calais.

Honorary pallbearers were his two grandsons, Garrison Gautreaux and Jackson Gautreaux.

A Rosary was prayed Sunday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Monday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Gautreaux family would like to give a Special Thanks to Raymond’s caregivers, Lisa Marceaux, Danielle Stafford, Gwen Guidry, and Denise Credeur.

