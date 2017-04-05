Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 7, at 1 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Raymond Lester Cormier Sr., who passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at 12:48 a.m. at The Care Center in Baton Rouge.

Br. Milton Rushing, pastor of Clayton Pentecostal Church in Clayton, will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in Abshire Cemetery in rural Kaplan.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. until time of services all in the Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley.

Survivors include five daughters, Margaret Olinde of Baton Rouge, Gloria and husband Tom Mott of Jonesville, Vanessa Mitchell of Youngsville, Susan and husband Charles Stephens of Denham Springs and Amanda Cormier of Broussard; seven sons, Percy and wife Barbara Cormier of Livonia, Glenn and wife Barbara Cormier of Baton Rouge, Ronald Cormier of Church Point, Charles Cormier of Church Point, Chad and wife Stephanie Cormier of Rayne, Raymond Lester Cormier Jr. of Church Point and Albert Cormier of Abbeville; two sisters, Ruby Romero of Denham Springs and Marie Matson of Paradise, California; 35 grandchildren and 73 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Lester was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Cormier; one son, Hilton Louis “Butch” Cormier, and five infant children; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his parents, Louis and Mildred C. Cormier; and one sister, Theresa Suire.

