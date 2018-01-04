A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at 2 p.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church in Richard for Raywood Lejeune, 62, who passed away on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at 7:15 a.m. at his home in Richard.

Fr. Austin Leger, will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery in Richard.

The family has requested visitation be held Wednesday, Jan. 3, at noon until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Church Point. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include his spouse, Connie LeJeune of Richard; mother, Ethel Lejeune; two sons, Tom Wesley and wife, Elizabeth LeJeune of Church Point, and Justin “Pookie” Harris of Richard; two daughters, Sonia Dwyer of Church Point and Heather “Hal” LeJeune of Richard; one brother, David LeJeune Sr. of Richard; three sisters, Judy Daigle of Church Point, Janet Patin of Sunset and Genevra Miller of Richard; six grandchildren, Richie Dwyer, Cody Dwyer, Ethan LeJeune, Lillian LeJeune, Megan LeJeune and AhnaLee Harris; and several nieces and nephews.

Raywood was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Junior LeJeune.

Pallbearers for the services will be Tom Wesley LeJeune, Justin Harris, David LeJeune Sr., Richie Dwyer, Terry Prejean, Buddy Dearborn, Nick Daigle and David “Al” LeJeune Jr.

Raywood was a very active business owner in the Rayne Community for many years. He was the owner of L & L Crane Service, Inc. and A 1 Speed Shop. His hobbies were working and racing his Ford cars. He was a member of the Mustang & Ford Club of Acadiana.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Lejeune’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC, (337) 684-5552, 701 S. Broadway Street, Church Point, LA 70525 is in charge of the arrangements.