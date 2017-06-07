Rena Mae Menard was born in Morse on May 24, 1929, to Ivy Thibodeaux and Pauline Conner Thibodeaux. She was called to her Heavenly Father on June 6, 2017. Rena worked as an Associate for Sears until her retirement. She loved to play cards and dancing, but mostly she loved caring for her family. Rena was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rena is survived by her son, Nason Keith Menard of Morse; granddaughters, Kim (Barton) Kibodeaux of Morse and Jennifer (Eric) Thompson of Lyons Point; grandson, Shawn (Shawntel) Richard of Lafayette; two great-granddaughters, Haley (T-Wayne) Kibodeaux of Rayne and Kennedy Thompson of Lyons Point; four great-grandsons, Steven Kibodeaux of Morse, John (Robbie) LaPointe II of Lyons Point, Drew Thompson of Lyons Point and Henry Richard of Lafayette; and two great-great-granddaughters, Mia LaPointe of Rayne and Evelynn-Grace Istre of Rayne.

Rena was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy and Pauline Thibodeaux; beloved husband, Nason Menard; son, Steven Menard; sister, Verdie Richard; and brother, Paul Thibodeaux.

A Funeral Service for Rena Mae Menard, 88, of Morse will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Gueydan on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jimmy Broussard officiating. A gathering of family and friends be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Gueydan beginning on Thursday, June 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary beginning recited at 7 p.m. The family request that visitation resume on Friday, June 9, at 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral service. Rena will be laid to rest in Hanks Cemetery.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.