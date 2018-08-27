Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Richard D. Foreman, 74, who passed away at his home in Estherwood surrounded by family on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at 6:25 a.m.

Rev. Don Popp will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 28, at 9:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday at 6 o’clock in the evening in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

A true Cowboy at heart, he could always be found in his chair watching cowboy stories or tending to his horses. He was always up for a weekend camping trip or heading to Canton to hit the flea markets for his “treasures,” although his greatest treasure was his family.

Nothing compared to spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Cheryl Fair Foreman; children, Monica (Tim) Domingue of Crowley, Troy (Paula) Foreman of Crowley, Michelle (Kevin) Meche of Welsh, Kiisha (Greg) Duhon of Estherwood and Kristy (David) Fusilier of Rayne; his siblings AD (Abbie) Foreman and Shirley (Harold) Menard; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Mr. Foreman was preceded in death by his first wife of 23 years, Hazel Stutes Foreman; his parents, Mamie (Leleux) and Arthur David Foreman Sr.; and one grandson, Craig Duhon.

Pallbearers include Cody Foreman, Casey Foreman, Andrew Domingue, Ryan Domingue, Cole Duhon and David Fusilier.

Honorary pallbearers include Kevin Meche, Craig Duhon, Greg Duhon and Tim Domingue.

The family wishes to send a special thanks to Dr. Aertker and his staff, Dr. Nancy Walker, and Compassus for going above and beyond with providing care.