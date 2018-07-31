RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 3, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Mother of Mercy Shrine in Rayne, for Richard Lee McClelland, 55, who passed away Thursday, July 26, at 10:47 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Father Richard Wagner, SSJ, Our Mother of Mercy Shrine will be officiating for the service.

Lee was a lifelong member of Our Mother of Mercy Shrine.

“Stagger Lee”, as he was known to use as his CB name, was employed by Sandbuck Industries, Lafayette, as a truck driver. His work ethic and commitment was highly regarded.

Lee was a humble, easy going person, always ready and willing to help others. His knowledge of mechanics was remarkable. He was passionate about music, fishing and excelled at bar-b-queing.

Lee leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Delia M. McClelland; father, Frederick McClelland; sister, Kathy M. (Patrick) Pickney of Fayetteville, NC; brothers, Anthony (Cassandra) McClelland of Richmond, VA; Adam (Jacqueline) McClelland of Iowa; Wade (Amber) McClelland of Irvine, TX; mother-in-law, Helena Mouton of Rayne; brothers-in-law, Elmer, Leroy and Shelton Mouton, all of Rayne, Denver, Oscar, Kenneth (Evelina) Eric (Kathy) Babineaux all of Rayne; sisters-in-law, Linda Strauss of Calif., Wanda Wilson of Rayne and Cathy (Bo) McCloud of TX; serveral aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

Lee was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Shirley Carmouche McClelland; brother, Danny McClelland; maternal grandparents, Ida Mouton Carmouche Jones and Robert Caffery Carmouche, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Delia McClelland and Freddie McClelland; and several aunts, uncles.

The family of Richard Lee McClelland would like to express our deepest appreciation for all expressions of sympathy during their time of bereavement. The love of family and friends will never be forgotten. This love will help the walk that they must continue with grace, faith and many blessings. Lee will be greatly missed.

Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, LLC, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 is in charge of all of the arrangements.