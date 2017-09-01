It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Richard O. Patin on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at the Acadia General Hospital in Crowley at the age of 92. A Requiem Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 1 at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Iota. Entombment followed in the St. Joseph Mausoleum with Father Francis Miller, OSM Celebrant.

Richard served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He was retired from the oil field but most of all he was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Helen LeJeune Patin of Iota; two daughters, Patricia Gotte and husband, Lee of Westlake and Delia Faye Cart of Iota; his brother, Louis Patin, Jr of Evangeline; his sister, Marjorie Decker of Evangeline; his nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by three sons, David Bryan Patin, John Bourgeois and Wayne Verret; his parents, Louis and Agnes Bellard Patin

At the request of the family, visitation was held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Iota on Thursday, August 31 from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again on Friday, September 1st from 8 a.m. until time of services. A Rosary was recited at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

