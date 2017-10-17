Funeral Services will be held for Richard W. Smith, 70, on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home, LLC-Crowley Chapel with Rev. Berl Adams officiating. Visitation will begin in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time. Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley. Mr. Smith passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2017.

Mr. Smith is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Yvonne Terro/Bruni Smith of Egan; daughter, Shirleen Richard of Egan; brothers, Jim Smith and his wife, Judy Smith of Pasadena, Texas, Larry Smith of Lafayette; sister, Debbie Smith LeBlanc of Lafayette; grandchildren, Christopher Mallet of Gueydan,, Stephen Primeaux of Rayne, Nicholas Primeaux of Egan and Trevor Primeaux of Lyons Point; aunt, Mary Hebert of New Iberia; uncle, Donald Milliman of Mississippi.

He was preceded in by his parents, Royce E. Smith and Katherine Milliman Smith; brother, Royce Edward “Scooter” Smith, Jr. and his beloved, pet, Dante.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Mallet, Stephen Primeaux, Nicholas Primeaux, Trevor Primeaux, Jim Smith and Larry Smith.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Smith’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC-Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, LA 70526 is in charge of all of the arrangements.