Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, July 28, at Woodlawn Cemetery for Ricky Lynn Broussard, 59, who died July 25, 2018, in Crowley.

Rev. Gerard Morgan of Northside Assembly of God Church will be officiating for the services. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Jane Domingue Sonnier and her husband Carl; two daughters, Randa Kay Broussard and Angie Broussard; two brothers, Carl Wayne Broussard and Gene Gautreaux; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ricky is preceded in death by his father, Dudley Broussard; one sister, Barbara Ann LeBlanc; one brother, Robert Dale Gautreaux; his maternal grandparents, Bernadette and Ebert Domingue; and his paternal grandparents, Olive and Savy Broussard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.