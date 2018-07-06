RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at a 2:30 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Rita Ann Cormier, 72, who died Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at The Ellington in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband, Eric J. Cormier, Sr., son, Eric "Peanut" Cormier, Jr., his children, Cheryl L. Cormier, Derrick J. Cormier, Erica L. Cormier, Eric "T-Eric", son, Bobby L. Cormier, Sr., his children Bobby "T-Bob" Cormier, Jr., Blaze J. Cormier, Brenli O. Cormier, son, Gilbert "Gabee" P. Cormier and spouse Amanda, his children, Harley P. Cormier, Tori LeBrun, Austin LeBrun, Ian Fontenot, three sisters, Marie Johnson, Marlene Labauve, Judy Simon.

She was preceded in death by father, Alexson Cormier, mother, Elise Credeur Cormier, sister, Anna Menard, eight brothers, Albert Cormier, Gertis Cormier, Sr., Percy Cormier, Louis Cormier, August Cormier, Fernis Cormier, Junius Cormier, Gilbert Cormier.

Pallbearers will be Eric "Peanut" Cormier, Jr., Bobby "T-Bob" Cormier, Gilbert "Gabee" Cormier, Eric Comeaux, Bobby Cormier, Blaze Cormier.

A Rosary will be prayed at noon on Saturday, July 7, in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Saturday July 7, from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm.

