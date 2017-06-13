A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Lee Richard, 72, was celebrated on Wednesday, June 14, at 2 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Father Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, served as celebrant.

Interment with military honors followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 in Rayne.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 13, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visitation continued on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Mr. Richard passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in LaMarque, Texas.

A native of Rayne, Mr. Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with Attack Squadron 164, known as Ghost Riders Squadron. He served honorably, attaining the rank of Aviation Electronics Technician Third Class (Petty Officer Third Class). He remained a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars for the rest of his life.

Mr. Richard worked in the petrochemical industry, having worked for Texas City Refinery (later Hill Petroleum and Valero). He spent 15 years at Firestone in Orange, and also worked for Chevron in Port Arthur.

Mr. Richard was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, but his greatest joy in life was spending time with and caring for his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Julie Ann Huerta of Grand Prairie, Texas; sons, David Richard and wife Amanda of Alvin, Texas, and Daniel Richard of LaMarque, Texas; brother, Michael Richard and wife Judy of Abita Springs; sisters Emelda “Molly” Foreman and husband Horence of Orange, Texas, and Joan Gervais of Lafayette; grandchildren, Austin Tyler Huerta, Rivers Joseph Richard, and Stella Gale Richard; brother-in-law, Andrew Habetz Jr. of Rayne; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mr. Richard in death were his wife of over 20 years, Louetta “Kitty” Habetz Richard; parents, Thomas Richard Sr. and Bertha Gary Richard; sister, Jeanette Habetz; and brother Thomas “Tommy” Richard Jr.

Serving as pallbearers were Austin Tyler Huerta, Bryan Foreman, Shannon Foreman, David Speyrer, Hans Weber and Quinton Richard.

Named as honorary pallbearers were T.J. Gervais and Mike Patin.

Paula Castille and Renee Patin delivered the readings, and Beth Speyrer and Marisa Weber served as gift bearers for the Funeral Mass.

