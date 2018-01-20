A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Roger Dale Klumpp, 71, who died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Fr. Jude Thierry officiated for the services. The family requested visiting hours be held Friday from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A rosary was recited Friday evening at 7 p.m.

Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iota.

Mr. Klumpp is survived by his wife of 50 years, Beverly LeJeune Klumpp of Tepetate; two sons; Marshall Dale Klumpp and wife Angie of Tepetate, and Mitchell Klumpp and wife Jenny of Tepetate; two daughters, Amy Klumpp Miller and husband Eric of Tepetate, and Allison Klumpp Welch and husband Keith of Oakdale; one brother, Ronnie Klumpp and wife Candace of Tepetate; six granddaughters, Anna, Abby, Allie, Ashley, Alex and Caitlyn; and four grandsons, Aaron, Logan, Josh and Briggs.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Belva Hebert Klumpp; and one granddaughter, Bailey Miller.

Mr. Roger was most passionate about his grandchildren and spending time hunting and fishing in the great outdoors.

Pallbearers were Logan Klumpp, Josh Klumpp, Briggs Klumpp, Michael Dean Klumpp, Blaine Arabie and Branson Redlich.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tracie Klumpp, Sheryl Trahan, and Bobbie Granger of Lamm Family Care Hospice; and Dr. Eugene Brierre, P.A. Eric Buller, and nurse, Vonna of Hematology and Oncology of Lafayette, LA.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements were entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., of Iota.