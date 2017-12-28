Rogers Rose Robinson was born in Crowley, Louisiana, on Sept. 19, 1934, to the late Earl Robinson Sr. and Olivia Spencer Robinson.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, while resting at home with family by his side, God called Rogers home to his eternal rest.

The Wake will be Friday, Dec. 29, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with opportunities for those interested to address the family at one time. The Homegoing Service will be Saturday, Dec. 30, beginning at 11 a.m. Both services will be at Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church located at 320 W. Hutchinson Ave., Crowley, Reverend George Chretian, pastor.

Rogers leaves to honor his memory, his wife; Edna Harmon Robinson of Crowley; five sons; Joseph Clarence Robinson of Rogers, Arkansas, Mark Anthony Robinson Sr. of Houston, Texas, Roger Glenn (Renee) Robinson of Crowley, Keith Ray (Winnifred) Robinson of Shreveport, and Ralph (Cherise) Robinson of Crowley; eight daughters; Nakia (Brian) Christian of Lafayette, Ollie (Dennis) Lott of San Antonio, Texas, Norma (Sherman Jr.) Robinson-Wilson of San Antonio, Texas, Lydwina Gail (Danny) Holliman of Killeen, Texas, Alicia Dawn (Reginald) Coles of Shreveport, Carlisa Lynn (Wilson) Minix of Dallas, Texas, Roslyn (David) Robinson-Harper of Atlanta, Georgia, and Catherine Robinson Segura of Tallahassee, Florida. To each of them were born 95 grandchildren, 101 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

He also leaves to honor his memory his two brothers, Earl Robinson Sr. of Lake Charles, and James Rolen Robinson of Inglewood, California; two sisters; Helen Green and Betty Robinson, both of Houston, Texas; one god-daughter, Dora Gail Johnson of Crowley, as well as, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rogers was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Robinson Sr. and Olivia Spencer Robinson; one daughter, Virginia Robinson; one son, Byron Gerard Robinson; one brother, Donald Lee Robinson, Sr.; and three sisters, Sarah Robinson Handy, Ollie Blanch Guidry and Susie Rose Stewart; as well as, numerous other relatives.