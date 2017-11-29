A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 30, 2017 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Mowata for Romona Burton Boone, 77, who died at 10:19 a.m. Monday, November 27, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Mrs. Romona was born November 5, 1940 in Mowata to the late Gertrude Hensgens Burton and Louis Burton. She was a 1958 graduate of St. Francis High School in Iota. She was a member of the Through Jesus Through Mary Prayer Group, a member of the Crowley Vaux-Sur-Sure Twinning Group, and a volunteer with Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care.

For many years Mrs. Romona was very active with Redemptorist Catholic School and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church while her children were growing up. She enjoyed her work as a receptionist for many years with several Doctors including, Dr. Jack Frank and Dr. Dan Elfert. She loved hunting with her late husband. Mrs. Romona dedicated her life to God, Family and Friends.

Fr. Clint Trahan, Pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Mowata, LA. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday by Mrs. Agnes Hoffpauir.

Mrs. Romona is survived by her children, Carlos Boone and his wife Lori of Youngsville, Gregory Boone of Jennings, Gretchen Hebert and her husband Roger of Roberts Cove, Sonya Boone and her companion Bill Sandbrook of Dallas, TX and Lynn Boone and his wife Charlene of Richard; two sisters, Connie Doucet and husband Gerald of Jennings, Judy Herpin and husband Atlas of Evangeline; three brothers, Conrad “Mac” Burton of Evangeline, Jude Burton of Evangeline and Gerald “Jerry” Burton of Nederland, TX,; grandchildren, Luke Boone and wife Maggie, Haley B. Osborne, Dori Boone, William Boone and wife Brittany, Shea Boone, Ellyn B. Lalande and husband Alex, Madelyn Boone, Tyler Boone, Jaclyn Boone, Julie Boone, Emily Boone, Hayden Boone, Carson Boone, Rachel Leger and husband Patrick and Ryan Hebert; great-grandchildren, Ethan Boone, Lane Boone, Luke Theo Boone, Alivia Boone, Liam Boone, Miley Boone, Philip Thomas Lalande, Annzlee Breaux, Hadleigh Boone, Maci Leger, Landon Leger and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lynn Boone; her parents, Gertrude Hensgens Burton and Louis Burton; two sisters, Geraldine and Margaret Burton; two brothers, Donald and Randall Burton; two sisters-in-law, Gerri Rose Burton and Barbara Burton; her in-laws, Luke Theo and Helen LeJeune Boone.

Pallbearers will be Shea Boone, Hayden Boone, Tyler Boone, Luke Boone, William Boone and Carson Boone. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Doucet, Jr., Gerald Burton, Jody Miller and Timothy Hebert.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Satinder Saini, Dr. Patrick Briese, Camelot Place, Southwind Assisted Living, Lafayette General Medical Center ICU nurses and Community Pharmacy of Church Point for all the care given to their mother.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.