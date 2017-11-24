Ronald Ray Rogers, 74, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2017 at the American General Hospital in Crowley.

His wit and humor will be greatly missed.

“ You chose your way, I chose mine.” - Tuco

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Alford Rogers, three daughters Cynthia Rogers Zeller of Rayne, Angela Rogers Obierka of Crowley, Pamela Rogers and Charles Michael Billings of Baton Rouge, and one son Ronald Ray Rogers II of Crowley. As well as three sisters Elnora Romero, Ollie Mae Jambon, Betty Lois Ciccone, Mae Grace Pippin and six grandchildren.

Mr. Rogers was proceeded in death by his parents, Antonie Rogers and Maude Meeker Rogers; three brothers Herman Rogers, Dennis Rogers, and Richard Rogers. And, one grandson, Park Billings.