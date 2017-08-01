RAYNE - Funeral services for Ronnie Lynn Guidry, 60, of Duson, were held on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 1 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

Father Christopher Cambre, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Rayne, officiated. Interment followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 12:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visitation continued on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.

Ronnie passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017, in his Duson residence.

Survivors include his daughter, Amy Guidry DeRouen and husband Jared of Rayne; son, Jason Lloyd Guidry and wife Mary of Evangeline; sisters, Carolyn Menard and husband Larry of Rayne, Peggy Trahan and husband Paul of Sunset, and Jenny Higginbotham and husband Larry of Duson; brothers, Ken Guidry and wife Lyn of Rayne, John Guidry and wife Denise of Rayne, David Guidry and wife Tessa of Rayne, Mark Guidry and wife Lisa of Rayne, Richard “Ricky” Guidry and wife Barbara of Many, Terry Guidry of Rayne, and Tom Guidry and wife Renee of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Jasmine Guidry, Hailey Guidry, Avery Guidry, Abigale DeRouen, Hayden DeRouen; and Rylee Reagan and sister-in-law, Jennifer Guidry.

Preceding Ronnie in death were his twin brother, Randy Guidry; parents, Lloyd and Beulah Boudreaux Guidry, and John Harry Guidry Sr. and Mildred Guidry; and grandparents, Ulysse and Aldophina Caillier Guidry.

Ken Guidry, Carolyn Menard and John Guidry served as lectors for the service.

Serving as pallbearers were Ken Guidry, John Guidry, Mark Guidry, David Guidry, Terry Guidry and Larry Menard.

Named as honorary pallbearer was Richard “Ricky” Guidry.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.