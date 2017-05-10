RAYNE - Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 6, at 4 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Rose M. Broussard, 65, who passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at 10:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Donald Bernard officiated for the services.

The family requested that visitation be held on Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. until time of services all in the Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Broussard of Rayne; one son, Wade and wife Crystal Credeur of Scott; two step-sons, Chad Broussard and Rachel Guidry of Rayne, and Lee Broussard and Amanda Love of Fairborn, Ohio; one daughter, Kim Credeur of Scott; two step-daughters, Nicole Comeaux of Lafayette and Janie Thomas of Franklin; one sister, Charlene Mouissett of Vatican; nine grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild and three step-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Broussard was preceded in death by one son, Kirk Credeur; her parents, Rufus Mouissett and Lillian Melancon; two brothers, Bobby Mouissett and Calvin Royer.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 E. Texas Ave., Rayne, was in charge of all of the arrangements.