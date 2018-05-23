Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 24, at Crowley Bible Missionary Church for Roselyn Faulk Robideaux, 93, who died May 22, 2018, at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Rev. Jesse Truitt, District Moderator of Louisiana and South Texas Bible Missionary Churches, will be officiating for the services with Rev. Randy Paul, pastor of Crowley Bible Missionary Church assisting.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley.

Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.

Roselyn Faulk was born on May 11, 1925, to Lenus and Pearly Faulk and was the youngest of 14 children. She married Wilton Robideaux on October 10, 1942 and they had five children. She was a wonderful homemaker and loved to take care of her garden.

Her love for her family was demonstrated in many ways, including cooking weekly Sunday dinners for them. She was a charter member of the Bible Missionary Church in Crowley and was a powerful example of the love of Jesus.

She prayed for her family constantly and loved to share her testimony. She was very active until she suffered a stroke and eventually went to live at Southwind Nursing Home where she continued to be an influence and was loved by many. She was affectionately called Meme by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by five children, Sammy Robideaux and wife Gerry of Natchitoches, Carol Robideaux of Crowley, Ellen Albarado and husband Ron of Scott, Kathy Robideaux of Crowley, and Wendell Robideaux and wife Pam of Benton, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Krista Schultz and husband Bill of Natchitoches, Heath Robideaux and wife Michelle of Crowley, Misty Paul and husband Randy of Crowley, Dr. Rondel Albarado of Houston, Texas, Dr. Leah Albarado of Scott, Dr. Ashley Albarado of Baton Rouge, Joan King and husband Steven of Benton, Arkansas, and Leanne Landers and husband Kyle of Benton, Arkansas; and ten great-grandchildren, Brent Robideaux, Heidi Robideaux, Jill Wiltz, Brooklyn Paul Boardman and husband Matt, Blake Paul, Bethany Paul, Asher King, Kale King, Lane Landers, and Trace Landers.

Mrs. Robideaux is preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Robideaux; her parents, Lenus and Pearly Sarver Faulk; and thirteen siblings, Ada Landry, Sylvan Faulk, Julia Doucet, Leonard Faulk, Edna Stutes, Willis Faulk, Hazel Atkinson, Isaac Faulk, Esther Andrus, Lois Domingue, Willard Faulk, Lena Petry, and Dempsey Faulk.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Feguson Funeral Home of Crowley.