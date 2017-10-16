The family and friends of Russell Cody Breaux of Mermentau are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on October 12, 2017 at the age of 67. Russell was born in Jennings to Harry Joseph Breaux and Mary LeBlanc Breaux on June 19, 1950. Russell worked as a welder. He loved being outdoors, especially when he was fishing. He loved his family dearly, and loved spending time with all his children and grandchildren. Russell also enjoyed drinking coffee with friends. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Russell is survived by his beloved wife Cynthia Istre Breaux of Mermentau; one son, Craig Cody Breaux (Katrina) of Crowley; three daughters, Michelle Cormier (Chad) of Rayne, Jennifer Foster (Preston) of Mermentau, Hali Touchet (Zackary Morgan) of Mermentau; one brother, Conrad Kevin Breaux (Renetta) of Lake Arthur; four sisters, Saundra Simon (Milfred) of Wright, Babs Simon (Johnny) of Lyons Point, Stephanie Langley (Ray) of Welsh, Sivi Duhon (C.J.) of Lafayette; eleven grandchildren, Nick, Jesse, Lance, Kylie, Michael, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Kyrsten, Kynzie, Ansleigh, and baby Morgan on the way.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Jospeh Breaux and Mary Jenelle LeBlanc Breaux; his sister, Jena Stacy Breaux; his second wife, Mary Perry Breaux.

Funeral services for Russell Cody Breaux were held at the Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings, on Saturday, October 14 at 11 a.m. with Father Randall Moreau officiating. A gathering of family and friends began on Friday, October 13 at 3 p.m. and continued until 9 p.m. with a rosary begin recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation resumed on Saturday, October 14 from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral service.

