Ruth Marie Spell

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 4:16pm Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Ruth Marie Spell, 71, who died June 7, 2017, at The Carpenter House in Lafayette.
Rev. Jimmy Broussard will be officiating for the services. Visitation will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to the time of service. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Ms. Spell is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Bernice Hunter Spell; and one brother, Leonard “Pep” Spell.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangement have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017