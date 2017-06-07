Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Ruth Marie Spell, 71, who died June 7, 2017, at The Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard will be officiating for the services. Visitation will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to the time of service. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Ms. Spell is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Bernice Hunter Spell; and one brother, Leonard “Pep” Spell.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to a charity of your choice.

