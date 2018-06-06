Ebenezer - Funeral services for Ruth Morgan Boulet, age 98, of Indian Bayou will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at 10 a.m. in Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene, Ebenezer.

Reverend Sherrill Stiles will officiate. Interment will follow in Indian Bayou Methodist Cemetery, Indian Bayou.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 8, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene, and will continue on Saturday, June 9, from 8 a.m. until service time in the church.

Mrs. Boulet passed away on Tuesday, June 5, in her Indian Bayou home.

A native and lifelong resident of Indian Bayou, Mrs. Boulet was a faithful member of Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene for over 83 years. She served as church treasurer for many years, and was also a member of Acadia Holiness Association.

Mrs. Boulet loved the Lord with all her heart, and she lived out her faith through the care she gave to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who always had a pot of coffee ready for visitors. Her greatest joy in life was cooking for and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her daughters, Joyce Boulet “Paulette” Faulk and husband C.W. of Indian Bayou and Jan Boulet Rivet and husband Carl of Indian Bayou; sons, Ronald Boulet and wife Mary Ann of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Teddy Boulet and wife Betty of Humble, TX, Joey Boulet and wife Carolyn of Indian Bayou, Windel Boulet and wife Mary of Crowley, and Dan Boulet and wife Myra of Indian Bayou; brother, Austin Morgan and wife Mabel of Crowley; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way.

Preceding Mrs. Boulet in death were her husband, Paul E. Boulet; parents, Frank Morgan and Etta Daly Morgan; brothers, Frank Morgan, Leo Morgan, Sam Morgan and Willard Morgan; sister, Bernice Crawford; and granddaughter, Jennifer Harris.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.