Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Ruthy Thibodeaux Boudreaux, 83, who died Jan. 18, 2018 in Lafayette.
Fr. Edward Duhon, Priest in Residence of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to time of service. Deacon Dan Didier will recite a Rosary at 6 p.m. Sunday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.
She is survived by one son, Robert Boudreaux of Crowley; one daughter, Roxanne B. Hanks of Crowley; two sisters, Cephronia T. Prather of Rayne and Juanita T. Storey of Tallulah; one brother, Kenneth Thibodeaux of Lake Arthur; and two grandchildren, Michelle and Sabrina Hanks.
Mrs. Boudreaux is preceded in death by her husband Roy J. Boudreaux, her parents, Willis Thibodeaux Sr. and Mary Alice Monceaux Thibodeaux; two sisters, Ira Jane Broussard and Emma Moring; and one brother, Willis Thibodeaux Jr.
Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

