Mon, 09/10/2018 - 5:45pm
CROWLEY

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Sadie M. Nepveux, 86, who passed away at her home in Crowley on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at 9:40 p.m.
Survivors include her husband, Stanley Nepveux of Crowley; three daughters, Katie Williams of Crowley, Christine and husband Troy Knight of Houston, Texas, Marcell and husband Mike Pontiff of Lafayette; one sister, Janet Pannell of Crowley; three brothers, Dale and wife Jackie Melancon of Crowley, Mahlon and wife Delores Melancon of Crowley, Robley and wife Lilly Melancon of Lafayette; seven grandchildren, Andrea, Lydia, Brandon, Joseph, Justin, Cody and Danielle; 10 great-grandchildren, Mason, Keelyn, Ella, Aaden, Heaven, Zoey, Grayson, Rylan, Cain and Ava.
Mrs. Nepveux is preceded in death by one daughter, Andrea Arceneaux; her parents, Robley and Ella G. Melancon; one sister, Marlene Frank; one brother, Gordon Melancon.
Duhon Funeral Home, LLC of Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.

