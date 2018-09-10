The family has requested the visitation to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Sadie M. Nepveux, 86, who passed away at her home in Crowley on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at 9:40 p.m.

Survivors include her husband, Stanley Nepveux of Crowley; three daughters, Katie Williams of Crowley, Christine and husband Troy Knight of Houston, Texas, Marcell and husband Mike Pontiff of Lafayette; one sister, Janet Pannell of Crowley; three brothers, Dale and wife Jackie Melancon of Crowley, Mahlon and wife Delores Melancon of Crowley, Robley and wife Lilly Melancon of Lafayette; seven grandchildren, Andrea, Lydia, Brandon, Joseph, Justin, Cody and Danielle; 10 great-grandchildren, Mason, Keelyn, Ella, Aaden, Heaven, Zoey, Grayson, Rylan, Cain and Ava.

Mrs. Nepveux is preceded in death by one daughter, Andrea Arceneaux; her parents, Robley and Ella G. Melancon; one sister, Marlene Frank; one brother, Gordon Melancon.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mrs. Nepveux’s family online at www.duhonfuneralhome.com

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC of Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.