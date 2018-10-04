A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Sandra Reed Richard, 60, who died Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at 1:40 a.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Sandra was a lifelong resident of Iota. She graduated from Iota High School and McNeese State University. She affected the lives of many students that she taught in Iota for 30 years.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister who will be missed by all. Her time was spent with family and following her grandkids and their many sports activities.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Friday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Sandra is survived by one daughter, Camille Richard of Iota; one son, Andrew Richard and wife Megan of Mowata; her parents, Norman and Janet “Bit” LeJeune Reed of Iota; one sister, Connie Trahan and husband Vince of Iota; one brother, Bradley Reed and wife Jackie of Iota; four grandchildren, Austin, Corinne, Wesley and Caroline; six nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Rufus and Marie LeJeune; and paternal grandparents, Lester and Pearl Reed.

Pallbearers will be Wendell Bobbett, Greg Bobbett, Tim Kelly, Seth Reed, Phillip Reed and Trenten Trahan.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, 337-779-2669.