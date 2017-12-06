A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 9 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Crowley, Fellowship Hall for Sara Sue Ruddock, 57, who passed away at her home in Crowley on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 2:42 p.m.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard, Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Crowley will be officiating for the services.

Survivors include her mother, Emmatile L. Ruddock of Crowley; two sons, Bert and wife, Linda Ruddock, Jr. of Terrell, TX., Phillip and wife, Colette Ruddock of Crowley; two sisters, Natalie Ruddock of Crowley and Kathleen and husband, Patrick Garrett of Dallas, TX.; several nieces and nephews.

Sara was preceded in death by her father, Bert Ruddock, Sr.; one sister, Penny Ruddock; one nephew, Ryan Nolan-Ruddock.

Duhon Funeral Home-LLC – Crowley (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley Rayne Hwy., Crowley, LA assisted with the final arrangements.