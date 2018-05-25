A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Selma Ann Abdella Cooper, 65, who died Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Texas.

Fr. Edward Duhon, priest in residence at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Billy John Cooper of Crowley; her daughter, Paula Ann Cooper Sigue and husband Shone of Pearland, Texas; her son, Bradley John Cooper and wife Stacey of League City, Texas; three siblings, Freddy Abdella, Patricia Wright, and Freida Smith; three grandchildren, Paige E. Sigue, Tyler C. Sigue and wife Cameron, and Hunter J. Sigue; her great-grandchild, Sterling N. Sigue; and numerous and nephews.

Mrs. Cooper is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Florida Naomi Abdella.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.