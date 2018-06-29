RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at a 1:30 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Shawn Michael Simoneaux, 29, who died Thursday June 28, 2018 at residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include wife, Lauren Guidry Simoneaux of Rayne, parents, Paul Simoneaux and Kimberly Savoy Simoneaux of Rayne, sister, Hannah Simoneaux Borill and spouse Clay of Esterwood, paternal grandparents, Jerome and Hilda Simoneaux of Rayne, father and mother in law, David and Tessa Guidry of Rayne, brother in law, Cameron Guidry and companion Devony Broussard of Rayne, nephew, Liam Guidry of Rayne.

He was preceded in death by his nephew, Jack Olivier D'Aquin, maternal grandfather, Irby Savoy, maternal grandmother. Anne Savoy.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, June 29, 2018 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Friday June 29, 2018 from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm and on Saturday June 30, 2018 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

