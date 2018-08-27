RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at a 1:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA for Shelia Ann Vienne Breaux, 70, who died Saturday, August 25, 2018 at her residence in Rayne, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Readers will be Tabitha Vienne and Danielle Ronkartz. Gift bearers will be her granddaughter, Rylee Credeur and her siblings, Rhena Cramer, Keith Vienne, and Dean Vienne. Altar servers will Peyton Menard and Parker Menard.

Survivors include husband, Bradley Breaux, Jr. of Rayne, two daughters, Tobi Breaux Milligan and spouse Scott Milligan, Joni Lyn Mary Breaux of Rayne, five grandchildren, Savannah Milligan, Abigail Milligan, Mataya Credeur, Jullian Credeur, Rylee Credeur, sister, Rhena Vienne Cramer and spouse Anthony Cramer of Roberts Cove, two brothers, Keith Vienne and spouse Mona Breaux Vienne of Rayne, Dean Vienne and spouse Kathy Savoie Vienne of Lafayette, two brothers in law, Gerard "Jerry" Arceneaux of Rayne, Alan Breaux and spouse Shelly Fontenot Breaux of Mire, special friend, Kathy Arceneaux Fruge, numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Vienne and Camilla Haure Vienne, two sisters, a very special angel Susan Vienne, Franciscka "Frankie" Vienne Arceneaux, newphew Benjamin "Benji" Todd Vienne.

Pallbearers will be Jullian Credeur, Bradley Breaux, Mark Arceneaux, Tony Cramer, Kasey Vienne, and Logan Lattood.. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Vienne, Dean Vienne, Alan Breaux, and Zachary Miller.

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA on Tuesday August 28, 2018 from 4:00 pm until Wednesday August 29, 2018 until 12:30 pm.

