Shelton E. Launey, age 80, a native of Iota and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2017.

Shelton was a devoted husband, father, grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a dedicated parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church and a long time employee of Shell Oil Company. Shelton was a skilled woodworker, using primarily old growth cypress and enjoyed gardening and golf.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Zaunbrecher Launey; his daughter, Donna Launey and husband Patrick Tester; his sons, David Launey and wife Ghada Launey, Jeff Launey, Daren Launey and wife Kristina Launey; his grandchildren, Aynsley Eggen, Garrett Eggen, Amalia Eggen, Jad Launey and Sasha Launey; and his sisters, Juanita Schneider and Patty Wager.

Shelton is preceded in death by his parents, John William Launey and Agnes Watson Launey; and his siblings, Glaris Istre, Laura Davidson, Willa Rawls and Lilla O’Fiel.

Visitation will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 9105 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, on Tuesday, March 14, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. George Catholic Church Cemetery, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Heart Association (donatenow.heart.org) in Shelton’s name. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.