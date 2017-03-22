A Mass of Christian burial for Sonia Lynn Duclion, 22, of Morse will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau on Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. with Father Randall Moreau officiating. Visitation was held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Thursday, March 23, from 1:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. A rosary was recited at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday at 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass. Sonia will be laid to rest in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

Sonia was born in Jennings on July 6, 1994, to Joseph Duclion and Anna Istre Duclion. She was called to her Heavenly Father on March 21, 2017. Sonia loved to watch TV and bake. Sonia also loved animals and babies. Sonia never met a stranger and she loved to visit with family and friends. Sonia was a kind and loving person she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sonia is survived by her parents, Joseph and Anna Istre Duclion of Mermentau Cove; her brother, Jason Duclion (Candice) of Mermentau Cove; her two nephews, Jason Duclion Jr. and Danny Duclion of Mermentau Cove; her maternal grandparents, John and Rena Istre Sr. of Mermentau Cove; her step-grandmother, Patsy Tarver of Orange, Texas; her godmother, Debbie Duclion of Estherwood; her godfather, James Duclion (Mary) of Elton; her two aunts, Veronica Duclion of Vidor, Texas, and Kim of Orange, Texas; her six uncles, Marvin Duclion of Vidor, Joey Duclion of Vidor, Charles Duclion of Mississippi, Jody Duclion of Orange, Brad Oliver of Orange and John Istre Jr. (Shelia) of Mermentau Cove.

Sonia is preceded in death by her grandmother, Theresa Duclion; her grandfather, Joseph Duclion; her grandmother, Dorothy Duclion, her great-grandparents, Anita and Donicien Clement and Bertha and John Odillion Istre; and her uncle, Wallace Istre.

