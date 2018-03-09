A funeral service will be celebrated Monday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Sterling J. Delcambre, 84, who passed away Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Amelia Manor Nursing Home in Lafayette.

Visitation will be observed on Monday, March 12, from 8 a.m. until the time of services, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette.

Internment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.

Reverend Father Steve C. LeBlanc, pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate.

Sterling was the only child of Elinor and Nellie Babineaux Delcambre, born on Sept. 8, 1933. He graduated from New Iberia Senior High School in 1952, and Spencer Business College in 1953.

Sterling loved coaching and umpiring baseball from T-Ball to American Legion. He was an accomplished pitcher, a “lefty” in his own right, and was signed to the St. Louis Cardinals. Sterling chose not to accept this offer in order to be married and remain close to family.

He was an avid golfer, one his sons could never beat. Sterling also enjoyed gardening, sharing his abundant bounty with family, friends and neighbors over the years. He worked in retailing for over 40 years, managing and owning stores throughout southwest Louisiana and in neighboring states.

Sterling is survived by his daughter, Ramona Viguerie and husband Bob of Lafayette; three sons, Michael Delcambre of Sulphur, Thomas Delcambre of New Orleans and Kendall Delcambre of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Joseph Delcambre, Sarah Palmer and husband John, Matthew Viguerie and wife Liz, Ben Delcambre, David Delcambre and Layla Fontenot and husband Greg; seven great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Fisher, Jackson, Mason, Harper, Copeland and Braylon; a great-grandson on the way and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife of 62 years, Grace Broussard Delcambre.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank his wonderful caregivers and friends at Brookdale Assisted Living, where he resided after his wife’s death until just a few months ago. As well as, a special thank you to Bill Verret, Thelma Doughty and Todd Broussard for their much appreciated help and support through the years. As dear friends, there are not enough words to say thank you to the family of Jimmy Laviolette for their friendship and kindness.

Our family extends a gracious gratitude of appreciation to Amelia Manor Nursing Home and Hospice of Acadiana for their compassionate and comforting care during our father’s last days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sterling’s name to Lafayette Little League, 4400-A Ambassador Caffery Parkway, #316, Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-504-2582, www.lafayettelittleleague.net.

Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.

Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.