RAYNE - Memorial services will be held on Thursday, April 6, at 2 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Susan Marie Judice, 63, who died Sunday, April 2, 2017, at her residence in Rayne.

Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be celebrant of the Memorial Services.

Survivors include three sisters, Fay Judice Foreman and husband Tyson, Sophie Judice Gray and husband Larry, and Myrtis Judice Haure and husband Kim, all of Rayne; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by father, Myrth Judice; and mother, Susie Comeaux Judice.

Susan was retired from the Acadia Parish Clerk of Court in Crowley and was a retired member of Beta Sigma Phi. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, April 6, at 11 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Thursday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

