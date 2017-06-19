Suzette M. Menou Lebel, a native of lota, LA and longtime resident of Cape Cod, Massachusetts died in her home in Crowley . on June 4, 2017 at the age of 84.

She was born on April 4,1933 and was the first of nine children of Jules Pierre Menou II and Susie Ritter Menou of Iota.

She is survived by her four children, Paul T. Lebel Jr (Ava), Donald J. Lebel (Cherilynne), Nanette M. Johnson (Michael), and Andree’ M. Lebel, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and eight siblings, Jules P. Menou III, David

R. Menou, Cherie LeJeune, Joseph R. Menou, Marie M. Stanford, Elvina T.Prudhomme, Harvey P. Menou, and J. Mariette Granger.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 yrs. Paul T. Lebel Sr. and her parents Jules and Susie Menou.

Suzette was a loving mother and wife and devoted her life to that vocation. She was an active member of her church in Cape Cod and was an accomplished floral designer and flower show judge throughout New England.

She was buried in Osterville, Massachusetts on June 17, 2017 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. There will be a Memorial Mass for Suzette on June 24, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota with father Jude Thierry officiating for the services.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.