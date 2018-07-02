Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 5, for Sylvia Mae Vail Walton Lamm, 83, who died Sunday July 1, 2018, in Rayne.

Pastor Peter Gaughan of First United Methodist Church of Crowley will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held at the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 4, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., and at the First United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 5, from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mrs. Lamm was active in many organizations such as P.T.O., School Plays, Homemakers Club, Garden Club, First United Methodist Church Choir as well as a committee board member and Care-N-Share member.

She is survived by six daughters, Cheryl Walton Allen and husband John of Maurice, Karen Walton DuBose of Ebenezer, Pamela Walton Managan and husband Danny of Crowley, Kathryn Walton Hains and husband Ronald of Rayne, Joanna Walton Shortle and husband Wayne of Magnolia, Texas, and Annette Lamm Vincent and husband Chuck of Lafayette; two sons, Robert Loren Walton and wife Bonnie of Crowley and John Keith Lamm and wife Anna of Rayne; one sister, Marie Vail Reid and husband Walter of Crowley; one brother, Donald Horace Vail and wife Linda of Crowley; 21 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by two husbands, William Thomas Walton and John William Lamm; her parents, Milton Willets Vail and Cora Amy Duhon Vail Mayer; one sister, Betty Vail McDathe; and one brother, Milton Willets Vail.

Active pallbearers will be Robert Loren Walton, Ronald Keith Hains, Wayne James Shortle, Blaine Thomas Walton, Robert Austin Hains and James Wayne Shortle.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Anthony Walton, Henry Worth Walton, Alex Clay Fontenot, William Kirby Dubose, Sean Kenneth DuBose, Zebulon Brian Fontenot and Beau Walton Hains.

Memorial donations can be made to First United Methodist Church and Notre Dame High School both of Crowley.

The family would also like to give a special thanks to the staff of The Ellington of Rayne for their exceptional care and compassion as well as the staff of Lamm Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.