Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 4, 2017 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Talton Lois Jones, 35, who died August 31, 2017 at Lafayette General Hospital.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard, pastor of First Presbyterian Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to the time of service. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Talton worked at the Crowley Recreation Department. He was a coach, umpire, and referee for all sports. Talton also was coaching baseball at Crowley Middle School.

He is survived by his wife, Trinda Kelly Jones; two daughters, Alexia Joy Jones, and Gracie May Jones; one son, Blayce Michael Jones; his parents, Richard and Jacquelin Saltzman Jones; five brothers, Chip Jones, Richard Wayne Jones and his wife, Stephanie, Grady Jones and his husband, Randy Hoffpauir, Mickey Jones and his wife, Jill, and Trinity “Boss” Jones and his companion, Desiree Sanchez; his godmother, Shelley Shedd, and his godfather, Bruce Cordick.

Talton is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Talton and Ruby Saltzman; his paternal grandparents, Lois and Colleen Jones; two aunts, Mary Nola Lindley, Delores Saltzman,and Sandra Baglio; five uncles, Dale Saltzman, Wayne Saltzman, Mack Shedd, Curtis Aucoin and Tony Lima; two cousins, Sheri Mire, and Karen Saltzman.

Pallbearers will be Blayce, Chip, Grady, Mickey, Richard, and Trinity “Boss” Jones.

Honorary pallbearers will be Nickolas Jones, Kyle Deville, Alex Jones, Seth Jones, Jude Jones, Zein Deville, and Brentlyn Witherington.

Talton had a loving and generous spirit. It was his, and his family’s decision to donate life. His continuous giving through organ donation will touch the lives of many people.

