A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Terry J. Davis Sr., 69, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley with Rev. Godwin Imoru as celebrant.

Visitation will begin at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley at 11:30 a.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at noon and will continue until Mass time.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be in the South Crowley Cemetery in Crowley.

Mr. Davis passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at The Ellington in Rayne.

Terry was a member of the St. Theresa Knights of Peter Claver, Inc., and the Cobra/No Joke Motor Cycle Club of Crowley. He was also the owner and operator of Terry’s Paint and Body Shop in Crowley.

Mr. Davis is survived by his spouse of 48 years, Vera Davis of Crowley; one daughter, Shelanda Davis of Crowley; three sons, Terry Davis Jr. and Nicholas Davis, both of Crowley, and Perry Davis of Monroe; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Davis of Crowley, Connie Ceasar, Belinda Ceasar and Judy Deshotel, all of Lake Charles, and Kathleen Nero of Patterson; brothers, Leo Davis of San Jose, California, and Wayne Ceasar of Houston, Texas.

He was preceded in death his mother, Clara Ceasar; father, Edward Davis Sr.; brothers, Hueghlee Malbrough, Edward Davis Jr and Ronald Ceasar; one sister, Patricia Milson; grandchildren, Perry Davis Jr. and Dayton Harmon; and one godchild, Henry Savoy.

Pallbearers will be Warren Senegal, Ryan Senagal, Johnny Andrus, Kirk Poullard, Russel Corbin and Buster Senagal. The pallbearers are all members of The No Joke Motorcycle Club of Crowley.

Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Davis Jr., Perry Davis, Austin Davis, Terry Meaux, Nicholas Davis, Christopher Robinson and Terry Davis III.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Davis’ family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

