Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Mrs. Terry Rose Corbins, 74, who passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley. Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery in Crowley.

Father Imoru Godwin will be officiating the funeral service.

Mrs. Terry Rose Wilkins Corbins leaves to cherish: her husband of 50 years, Benjamin Corbins Sr. of Crowley; daughter Tymeko Drake (Jerry) of Atlanta, Georgia; son, Benjamin Corbins Jr. (Marcella) of Houston; grandchildren, Jerry Von-Torios Drake, Trelin Kesahwn Drake, Dwayne Jolivette, and Brenley Virginia Corbins; a beloved step-son, Bendel Hunter of Crowley, that she loved as her own; sisters, Farah Mae Harmon and Sherrie Handy, both of Crowley, and Mary Ellis Douglas of Dallas, Texas; one brother, Jerry Wilkins (Shannon) of Crowley; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Terry was a lifelong member of St. Theresa Catholic Church where she served as a faithful member of the KPC Ladies Auxiliary.

Terry is a proud graduate of Ross High Class of 1960 and Southern University Class of 1964. She is a proud life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated. She retired as a guidance counselor from South Rayne Elementary after serving 37 years in the field of Education.

Terry was preceded in death by, her parents, Geary and Susie Turner Wilkins; two brothers, Sidney Porett and Geary Wilkins Jr.; and three sisters, Barbara Wilkins, Gerlyn Wilkins and Brenda Yokum.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.