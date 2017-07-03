A Mass of Christian Burial for Thad John “Mushy” Berken, 46, of Rayne will be celebrated on Monday, July 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne. Father Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne, will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m.. Visitation will continue on Monday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Mushy, as he was know to all his friends and family, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2017 in a Lafayette hospital.

Survivors include his mother, Brenda Credeur Smith of Rayne; son, Brendall John Berken of Rayne; brothers, Eric John Berken of Rayne, Reginald John Berken and wife, Trisha of Iota, and Reinhard John Berken, Jr. of Crowley; sisters, Wendy LaPointe and husband, John of Rayne, Julie Morton and husband, Wayne of Crowley, and Yvette Arceneaux of Scott; step-brother, Blaine Smith and wife, Regina of Crowley; and step-sister, Alyssa Simoneaux and husband, Kevin of Iota. Mushy is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his father, Reinhard John Berken, Sr.; step-father, Bob John Smith; brother, Alex “Petie” Bertrand, Jr; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Cleveland Credeur; and paternal grandparents, Caspar and Thecla Berken.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

Gossen Funeral Home, Inc..