RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Thad John “Mushy” Berken, 46, of Rayne, was celebrated on Monday, July 3, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne.

Father Christopher Cambre, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, served as celebrant.

Entombment follow edin St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum.

Visitation was held on Sunday, July 2, from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Visitation continued on Monday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Mushy, as he was know to all his friends and family, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2017, in a Lafayette hospital.

Survivors include his mother, Brenda Credeur Smith of Rayne; son, Brendall John Berken of Rayne; brothers, Eric John Berken of Rayne, Reginald John Berken and wife Trisha of Iota, and Reinhard John Berken Jr. of Crowley; sisters, Wendy LaPointe and husband John of Rayne, Julie Morton and husband Wayne of Crowley, and Yvette Arceneaux of Scott; step-brother, Blaine Smith and wife Regina of Crowley; and step-sister, Alyssa Simoneaux and husband Kevin of Iota. Mushy is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his father, Reinhard John Berken Sr.; step-father, Bob John Smith; brother, Alex “Petie” Bertrand Jr; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Cleveland Credeur; and paternal grandparents, Caspar and Thecla Berken.

