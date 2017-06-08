A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Saturday, June 10, 2017 at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove for Thomas Bernard Forte, 67, who died June 7, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Lafayette after a brief illness.

Fr. Bill Ruskowski, associate pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Friday. Interment will be in St. Leo Cemetery in Roberts Cove, LA.

Tom was born in White Castle, LA. He graduated from Ascension Catholic High School in Donaldsonville, LA in 1967 and always kept a strong bond with his classmates through the years. He was a Vietnam veteran and served his country honorably for two years. Wishing to continue a life of service, he pursued a degree in nursing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette formally known as U.S. L. It was here that he first became friends with Deb, his wife to be. As a nurse, Tom followed his true passion of being a comforter for the sick, and a great communicator. He was an intensive care nurse at Baton Rouge General Hospital for over ten years. Yearning to further his education, he obtained a master’s degree in nurse anesthesia from Xavier University. He started his anesthesia career at Oschner Hospital in New Orleans and then transferred to St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana, TX retiring several years ago . His nursing career spanned over thirty-six years. Tom’s tender heart and caring hands touched countless lives and families throughout the years.

He was proudest of his Italian heritage, with a little German and Irish mixed in. Tom was truly gifted, and well-traveled. He enjoyed the outdoors, and was an avid fisherman. His personal attributes were many, including an unrelenting generosity, a great listener, and an amazing breathe of wisdom. Tom was an inspiration to many, and strived to find the best in everyone he met. His inner drive and commitment to his family and friends will be truly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years Debra Zaunbrecher Forte of Roberts Cove; one stepson, Christopher Tassin and his wife, Danielle of Roberts Cove; two sisters, Linda Forte Tannerhill and her husband, Willie, of Simsboro, LA, and Eleanor Forte “Becky” Himel of Donaldsonville, LA; two brothers, John Nathan Forte and his wife, Lynn of Walker, LA, and Vincent Rosario Forte, M.D. and his wife, Lana of Monroe, LA; six nieces, Amy Tannerhill, Wendy Glass, Holly Cavalier, Heidi Theriot, Bobbie Lott, and Sheila Rhodus; and six nephews, Michael Tannerhill, Huey Himel, Jr., Nathan Forte, Jr., Jess Forte, Michael Forte, and James Forte.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Eleanor “Fundy” Funderburk Forte; his brother-in-law, Huey P. Himel, Sr.; and one nephew, Willie Ray Tannerhill, Jr.

Pallbearers will be Vincent Forte, M.D., Christopher Tassin, Michael Forte, C. Louis Ray, Huey Himel, Jr., Mark Zaunbrecher, and Rusty Vice. Honorary pallbearers will be Willie Tannerhill, Mikey Tannerhill, Nathan Forte, James Forte, John Forte, Nikolaus Vice, William Vice, and Jacob Vice.

The family would like to thank Jason Breaux, M.D., Andy Blalock, M.D., and the I.C.U. nursing staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center for their dedication and compassion given to Tom and our family during this difficult time.

Tom had a passion for the outdoors and was a Master Gardener. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The American Red Cross.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.