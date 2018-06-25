Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Assumption Catholic Church in Mire for Tinley Kate Meche, who passed away in her Daddy’s arms on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 1:00 P. M. at Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette.

Pere’ Rozas, Associate Pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point will be officiating for the Graveside services. Burial will be in the Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery in Mire.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 9:00 A.M. until time of services in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Church Point.

Survivors include her parents, Tyler and Kaitlyn W. Meche of Mire; one brother, John-Tyler Meche; two sisters, Tailynn and Khloe Meche all of Mire; her paternal grandparents, Ronnie “Rooster” and Cathy Meche of Mire; her maternal grandmother, Kimberly Broussard and Jason Richard of Mire; aunts and uncles, Ronnie Meche, her Godmother, Lindsi Meche both of Mire, Elizabeth Sonnier and Mathew Castille of Richard, Kenneth “KW” Wilson and Brittany Arceneaux of Carencro; paternal great-grandmother, Catherine Meche of Mire and Deanna Castille of Lafayette; her maternal great-grandmother, Anna Woodward of Mire; her maternal great-grandparents, Rosemary and Rindle Wilson of George West, TX; her Godfather, Willie Rodriguez of Cankton; host of extended family.

Pallbearer for the service will be her Godfather, Willie Rodriguez.

Tinley was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Kenneth Wilson, Sr.; maternal grandfather, Calvin J. Broussard; three great-grandfathers, Shelley F. Woodward, Leo Meche, and Kenneth Castille.

