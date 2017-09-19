Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Tyler “Ty” J. Leger, 16, who passed away on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 12:02 P.M. at Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette.

Pastor Kerry Doucet, Pastor of Crossway Fellowship Church of Crowley will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. until time of services in the Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley.

Survivors include his mother, Kristal Leger Hampton of Egan; his father Thomas Dean, Jr. and “mom” Ashley Weaver, of Long Beach, MS.; his step father, David P. Hampton, Jr. and Faye Hampton of Lake Charles; two brothers, Trey and Maxon Weaver both of Long Beach, MS.; one sister, Sadie Brooke Hampton of Egan; several grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousin and friends.

Tyler was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Brenda Joyce Dronet Leger; one uncle, Atlas Dean Leger; maternal great-grandmother, Willie Mae Dronet; maternal great-grandfather, Atlas “Chubbie” James Dronet; paternal great-grandmother, Linda Kay Armes; paternal great-grandmother, Patricia Weaver; paternal great-grandfather, Fred Weaver; paternal great uncle, Woodland Weaver.

