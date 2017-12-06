Ursula Marie Shaw-Waelder

Wed, 12/06/2017 - 3:21pm Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Johnson Hanks Cemetery in Morse for Ursula Marie Shaw-Waelder, 67, who died Friday, December 1, 2017 in Pasadena, Texas.
Fr. Clint Trahan pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Tom Sommers. Interment will be in Johnson Hanks Cemetery in Morse.
Mrs. Waelder is survived by her husband Raymond Waelder of Houston, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Emilia Habib Hanks; and one brother, Paul Hanks.
Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017