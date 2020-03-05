Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Starlight Missionary Baptist Church, 206 Webb St., Rayne, for Valmore Minix Jr., 71, who died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Rev. Craig G. Gregory will officiate.

Valmore Minix Jr. was born on March 22, 1948, to the union of the late Valmore Minix Sr. and Evalena Brown Minix.

Valmore accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Starlight Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Reverend M.C. Hallback. Later in his life, Valmore united with Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Branch, under the leadership of Reverend Craig G. Gregory.

Upon entering the work force, Valmore became a renowned truck driver for over 40 years. Truck driving became his passion and while enjoying his passion he, in turn, received the “Million Mile Mark Award” and numerous safety awards during his employment with Walmart, Inc., and Enterprise Transportation.

He was also honored as one of the first truck drivers to bring in water and supplies to the victims of Hurricanes Rita and Katrina.

Valmore enjoyed telling stories, fishing, watching old western movies, and spending time with family and friends.

Valmore leaves to cherish his memories his children LaShonda L. Minix, Felicia Minix Livings, Christopher M. Minix, Xavier Minix, Jernetha White, Leslie White, Brooke White-Lewis (Morris), Bridgette Dugas all of Rayne, Charmaine Wilson (Lewis) of Channelview, Texas; two brothers, Alvin Minix Sr. (Agnes), Calvin Minix Sr. (Eva Jean) all of Rayne; two godchildren Lawrence “Frog” Harmon Jr. of Lake Charles, Angela Carter-Bellard (Ernest) of Rayne; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Valmore was preceded in death by his parents Valmore Minix Sr. and Evalena Brown Minix; three sisters Alberta Carter, Katherine Minix Thibo, Eva S. Yokum; and two grandchildren, Trampus Lewis and Jai’Ron Leblanc.

Pallbearers will be Thalamus Livings Jr., Gregory Minix Jr., Tyrik Minix, Dwayne Eaglin, Anthony Plummer, Quentin White Jr., Dana Plummer and Keefer Youg.

Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher M. Minix, Alvin Minix Jr., Xavier Minix, Calvin Minix Jr., Alvin Minix Jr., Gregory Minix Sr., Calvin Minix Sr., and Lawrence Harmon Jr.

Frank Brothers Funeral Home of Eunice is in charge of arrangements