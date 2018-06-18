RAYNE – Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Starlight Baptist Church for Verlena “Panky” Freeman, 55, who died June 16, 2018 at her residence in Jennings, LA.

Services will be conducted by Rev. Nathan T. Stevens.

Interment will be in Rayne Community Gardens Cemetery.

She is survived by her loving companion of 35 years, Lonis Domingue of Rayne, LA; her children, Reckela Freeman of Jennings, LA, Roderick Freeman (Andrea), Lonis Domingue (Tiffany), Daniel Domingue and Danielle Domingue, all of Rayne, LA; three sisters, Brenda Freeman, Sheryl Freeman and Kristi Freeman, all of Jennings, LA; fourteen grandchildren; two aunts and three uncles and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Erma and Harold Freeman, Sr.; two brothers, Harold Freeman, Jr. and Ricky Freeman; two sisters, Charlotte Freeman and Shirley Freeman Mingo; maternal grandparents, Freddie and Delia McClelland and paternal grandparents, Ford and Verley Freeman.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Starlight Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.