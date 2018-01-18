Rayne - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Verna Mae “Timmy” Fruge Stelly, 92, who died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at Rayne Guest Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Rayne will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include two daughters, Marie Stelly Gilbert of Rayne and Lisa Stelly Cline and husband Robert of Scott; two sons, Kenny Stelly and wife Diane of Lafayette and Timmy Stelly and wife Jessica of Rayne; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-granchild; and a sister, Jeanie Fruge Thomas of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond Stelly; a son, Sonny Stelly; a son-in-law, Dana Gilbert; her parents, Romaine Fruge and Adelle Hardy Fruge; two sisters, Hazel Necessary and Priscilla Hollier and a brother, Romaine Fruge Jr.

Mrs. Stelly was owner and operator of the Town House Restaurant in Rayne for 35 years. She was a member of the St. Joseph Ladies Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and the Lay Carmelite’s of St. Joseph.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Friday Jan. 19, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne (337) 334-3141.