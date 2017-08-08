RAYNE - Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at a 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Victor Melvin Kedinger, 50, who died Thursday Aug. 3, 2017, at his residence in Mooringsport.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery No. 2 in Rayne at a later date.

Rev. Christopher Cambre, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, was the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Among those close to him, Victor is remembered as a special man, mentor, trainer, manager and friend, whose humor and intelligence deeply touched their lives.

Survivors include father, Paul Loren Kedinger of Rayne; two brothers, Greg Kedinger of Rayne and Daniel Kedinger and wife Anna of Lafayette; two step-daughters, Airilyn Matthews Brooks of Shreveport and Kailyn Marie Carden of Bossier City; six nieces and nephews, Andrew Lemoine, Victoria Kedinger, Ada Kedinger, Abigail Kedinger, Jonah Kedinger and Lydia Kedinger; and his fiancee, Donna Bowers of Shreveport.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Gail Redd Kedinger; sister, Tracey Ann Kedinger; maternal grandparents, Harold and Ida Hudgins of Oakdale; and paternal grandparents, Paul and Verna Kedinger of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

A Rosary was prayed Tuesday, Aug. 8, at noon in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Tuesday Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

As a cancer survivor, the family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Victor’s memory to the American Cancer Society, Suite 182, 1604 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70508-3733.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.